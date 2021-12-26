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With Shawn Walden:Talking Steve Quayle, Fauzi Beagles, AI Worship, Chinese Globe.
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511 views • December 26, 2021
Join Erin and Shawn for a new series discussing news from Christ centered views, starting with a breakdown and discussion of the demonically planned current events that were foretold to us.
#news #education #entertainment
#news #education #entertainment
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