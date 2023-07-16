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Kate Shemirani: Are Your Clothes Killing You?
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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85 views • July 16, 2023

Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode to talk about what is in our clothing and how our bodies absorb the chemicals in them. We'll also talk about what they are putting in baby diapers that are toxic, as well as clear a common misunderstanding about what the Bible says when God gave the command not to wear mixed fabrics.


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bibletoxinstoxicoilplasticclothespetroleumkate shemiranidiapersmixed fabrics
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