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Rudy Giuliani joined Maria Bartiromo - "FBI Is Nowhere to be Found!"
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256 views • December 06, 2020
"FBI Is Nowhere to be Found!" Rudy Giuliani Reveals UNDENIABLE VOTER FRAUD on Sunday Morning Futures.
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Rudy told Maria Bartiromo the Trump campaign now has 1,000 legal signed affidavits by election officials and observers both Republican and Democrat willing to speak out on the massive voter fraud in this year’s election.
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Rudy told Maria Bartiromo the Trump campaign now has 1,000 legal signed affidavits by election officials and observers both Republican and Democrat willing to speak out on the massive voter fraud in this year’s election.
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