Melbourne Freedom Rally 20 May 2023

This rally had many more join us given that this was also a planned World Wide Rally for Freedom. Many cities around Australia and the World rallied today. We did not have an amplifier system but there were many shared megaphones and one of us used his powerful natural voice. Any cloud seeding was not enough to cause more than a brief shower. We even started our march before the police joined us. There were quirky things like that happening. We stopped at Bourke Street Mall, Queen Victoria Market, Flinders Street Station and the Central Library. We were family and reached out to members of our family in the streets who were still asleep and trusting our corrupt 'big brother' Victorian Government. That's what motivates us. Join us if you can.