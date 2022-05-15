Dr. Ryan Cole - Cancer, Depleting Immune Systems and The WHO Pandemic Treaty

Dr. Ryan Cole has been raising awareness on the alarming cancer rates amongst people who have had the COVID-19 injections.He joins us to discuss the developments in this area, and any possible treatments identified for people suffering as a result of the injections, as well as the dangers of the WHO Pandemic Treaty.Follow the Global Covid Summit here:For Dr. Cole's website, visit this link:If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue raising awareness and improve production, you can donate via this link:Website:Uncensored on Telegram:https://t.me/zeeemediaDr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:How to Detox Spike Protein After COVID or Vaccine – Dr. Mercola