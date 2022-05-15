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Dr. Ryan Cole - Cancer, Depleting Immune Systems and The WHO Pandemic Treaty
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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121 views • May 15, 2022
Dr. Ryan Cole has been raising awareness on the alarming cancer rates amongst people who have had the COVID-19 injections.

He joins us to discuss the developments in this area, and any possible treatments identified for people suffering as a result of the injections, as well as the dangers of the WHO Pandemic Treaty.

Follow the Global Covid Summit here:

https://globalcovidsummit.org/

For Dr. Cole's website, visit this link:

https://www.rcolemd.com/

If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue raising awareness and improve production, you can donate via this link:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44

Website:

https://www.zeeemedia.com

Uncensored on Telegram:

https://t.me/zeeemedia

Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.

To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE

How to Detox Spike Protein After COVID or Vaccine – Dr. Mercola
https://knightspirit.com/home/bridging-the-gap-between-what-was-and-what-will-be/how-to-detox-spike-protein-after-covid-or-vaccine-dr-mercola/
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vaccinesnwodepopulationwefcovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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