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Dr. Ryan Cole - Cancer, Depleting Immune Systems and The WHO Pandemic Treaty
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121 views • May 15, 2022
Dr. Ryan Cole has been raising awareness on the alarming cancer rates amongst people who have had the COVID-19 injections.
He joins us to discuss the developments in this area, and any possible treatments identified for people suffering as a result of the injections, as well as the dangers of the WHO Pandemic Treaty.
Follow the Global Covid Summit here:
https://globalcovidsummit.org/
For Dr. Cole's website, visit this link:
https://www.rcolemd.com/
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue raising awareness and improve production, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website:
https://www.zeeemedia.com
Uncensored on Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia
Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.
To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
How to Detox Spike Protein After COVID or Vaccine – Dr. Mercola
https://knightspirit.com/home/bridging-the-gap-between-what-was-and-what-will-be/how-to-detox-spike-protein-after-covid-or-vaccine-dr-mercola/
He joins us to discuss the developments in this area, and any possible treatments identified for people suffering as a result of the injections, as well as the dangers of the WHO Pandemic Treaty.
Follow the Global Covid Summit here:
https://globalcovidsummit.org/
For Dr. Cole's website, visit this link:
https://www.rcolemd.com/
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue raising awareness and improve production, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website:
https://www.zeeemedia.com
Uncensored on Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia
Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.
To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
How to Detox Spike Protein After COVID or Vaccine – Dr. Mercola
https://knightspirit.com/home/bridging-the-gap-between-what-was-and-what-will-be/how-to-detox-spike-protein-after-covid-or-vaccine-dr-mercola/
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