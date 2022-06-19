Blood Clots & What You Can Do About Them

While we are hearing of all sorts of blood clotting that is a known and direct adverse effect of the COVID shots, fraudulently referred to as "vaccines," blood clotting has been an issue for many people for many years. Simone Plaut of LongevityWorks.com joins me in this episode to share information about certain things you can maintain in your diet to prevent blood clots and even deal with some clotting that you may have in your own body.

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