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Ryan Bundy: The Feds Came For Our Family, Our Land, Our Water & Our Lives
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21 views • December 04, 2020
In 2014, The Bundy Ranch in Nevada became international news. The federal government was called out on its unconstitutional land grabs, as well as exposed for its thuggery of citizens. The Bundy family were surrounded by federal sniper agents as well as a small army who were hell bent on taking their land, their water rights and yes, even their very lives. But patriots stood in the gap for them. Ryan Bundy joins me in this episode to enlighten and educate the people on what took place and how they stood against the tyranny of the federal government.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/ryan-bundy-the-feds-came-for-our-family-our-land-our-water-our-lives/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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