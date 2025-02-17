BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚡️Lavrov Arrival: First footage from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
2 months ago

⚡️⚡️⚡️

First footage from Riyadh, live!

Evgeniy POPOV

Lavrov, Ushakov. First statements! 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President Putin’s Foreign Policy Adviser Yuri Ushakov have arrived in Riyadh for talks tomorrow with U.S. Secretary of State Rubio and White House National Security Adviser Waltz.

The talks in Riyadh will be held exclusively between Moscow and Washington, with no representatives from Kiev participating, according to Yuri Ushakov.

Adding:

Former Advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine Arestovych outlined the most negative and most positive scenarios for the end of the war.

➡️The most negative scenario: Ukraine starts "fighting" against Trump, who halts support for Ukraine. The Ukrainian front line collapses, leading to a military coup by frontline troops who overthrow Zelensky. Taking advantage of the chaos, Russia captures much of Left Bank Ukraine (Poltava, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye). General Zaluzhnyi seizes power and halts the disaster by negotiating an urgent peace deal with Russia.

"It could get even worse—Zaluzhnyi’s arrival would change nothing, as we would fall into ruin and civil war," Arestovych added.

➡️The best scenario: A swift agreement to end the war, followed by the gradual restoration of Ukraine and its sovereignty.

Adding:  

No decisions were made regarding Ukraine at the emergency EU leaders' summit in Paris, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated at a press conference.

"Such meetings do not end with decisions, as this is not a body that can make binding or final decisions," Tusk said.

