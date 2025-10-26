Brit Sheeple in China couldn't be more excited by how "amazing" and "advanced" it is to be able to pay for things with a biometric palm scan. 🤦‍♂️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
British man in China couldn't be more excited by how "amazing" and "advanced" it is to be able to pay for things with a biometric palm scan. 🤦♂️
"It is the most advanced technology in the world. It's more advanced than facial recognition. It's more advanced than fingerprints. It's amazing!"
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
