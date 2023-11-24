Where have all Perth’s beetles gone? This one is on the trunk of a huge Eucalyptus tree MVI_6326

Just as with grasshoppers, I see few
beetles anymore in my yard or further afield, especially of any reasonable
size, and this bothers me. It is another class of insects that appear to me to
be in far lesser numbers than years past, although this is a subjective
observation of mine. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I read
Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she
foretold what we have an ominous taste of these days.
