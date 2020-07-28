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COVID numbers explained: ER Doctor talks 'cases' and calls for schools to be open asap
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44 views • July 28, 2020
Fleccas Talks, July 21, 2020
This week I checked back in with Dr. Gold. She explained what is meant by "new cases" and also spoke about how important it is for kids to go back to school this fall.
WE NEED MEDICAL PRICE TRANSPARENCY! Click the link below to tell Senate Republicans about a common-sense solution supported by over 90% of all Americans and President Trump.
LINK: https://bit.ly/39bIbHG
Dr. Simone Gold
https://twitter.com/drsimonegold
HELP KEEP FLECCAS INDEPENDENT!
https://www.paypal.me/fleccastalks
https://venmo.com/fleccas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IP2UYpzLof0
https://www.youtube.com/c/FleccasTalks/
America's Frontline Doctors
https://americasfrontlinedoctorsummit.com/
This week I checked back in with Dr. Gold. She explained what is meant by "new cases" and also spoke about how important it is for kids to go back to school this fall.
WE NEED MEDICAL PRICE TRANSPARENCY! Click the link below to tell Senate Republicans about a common-sense solution supported by over 90% of all Americans and President Trump.
LINK: https://bit.ly/39bIbHG
Dr. Simone Gold
https://twitter.com/drsimonegold
HELP KEEP FLECCAS INDEPENDENT!
https://www.paypal.me/fleccastalks
https://venmo.com/fleccas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IP2UYpzLof0
https://www.youtube.com/c/FleccasTalks/
America's Frontline Doctors
https://americasfrontlinedoctorsummit.com/
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