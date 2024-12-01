BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ken O'Keefe: From Palestine To WWII | Fight Back | Jake Shields
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1914 followers
5
96 views • 5 months ago

Ken O'Keefe: From Palestine To WWII | Fight Back | Jake Shields

In this powerful episode of Fight Back, host Jake Shields engages in an intense conversation with former Marine and activist Ken O'Keefe. The discussion covers a wide range of topics, including history, politics, and personal revelations. Ken shares his unique insights into the struggles in Palestine, his experiences in Gaza, and his awakening to the harsh realities of the region. The conversation delves into various subjects such as blackmail operations, antisemitism laws, the origins of Zionism, and WWII history, including the perspectives of controversial figures like Ursula Haverbeck and David Cole. Ken also reflects on his personal journey, discussing his experiences with Christianity, satanic culture, Hollywood's influence, and the ongoing fight for freedom in Palestine. This episode is a deep dive into the battles we face, both externally and internally, with a call to "Fight Back" against dehumanization and oppression.

Keywords
ken okeefefight backjake shieldsfrom palestineto wwii
