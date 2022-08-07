Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin Are Safe Drugs, Official Narratives Against Them Are False

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https://gnews.org/post/p15106b7f
08/05/2022 Dr. Brooke Miller: Hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin are safe drugs, the official narratives against them are false and he has to start his own clinic to do the right thing for his patients