Jesse Waters | Judge Jeanine weigns in on the Trump indictment.

@JudgeJeanine on the Trump indictment: This is hate like I have never seen in my lifetime. America has turned a corner. Democrats don’t care about the Constitution and they don’t care about the rights of ordinary Americans.
source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1641593423118360578
