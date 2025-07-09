Unveiling The Prophetic Truth - Examining The Scientific Evidence Part 1

Join us tonight at 8:30pm ET/7:30pm Central for Part 1 of this 2 part series. David Paxton & JD Williams utilize Modern Science to answer the question. What if the veil between prophecy and fulfillment is lifting—right now?





Are you an Atheist or Agnostic? Are you 100% sure you wish to guarantee your place in Hell if you're wrong? If you are of little Spiritual faith, or simply don't have it. This show is one you simply don't want to miss.





In this explosive and eye-opening special broadcast, Unsealing the Final Prophecies: Shroud, Gate, and Ark Revealed, we uncover real-time evidence that could signal the nearness of Christ’s return. This is not speculation—this is fact, testimony, and prophetic pattern colliding with modern discovery.





▶️ New forensic data from the Shroud of Turin reveals not only blood and trauma but DNA matching a 2,000-year-old Middle Eastern crucifixion—pointing to one Man.

▶️ Jerusalem’s Eastern Gate is shifting. Sealed for centuries and guarded by a graveyard to block the Messiah, it may be beginning to crack. Could the stones be responding to the approaching King?

▶️ Insiders now whisper that the Ark of the Covenant is no longer lost. Rabbinical sources suggest it is known, secured, and being prepared for reemergence—with Third Temple plans already in motion.

▶️ Add to this the red heifers, rising prophetic persecution, and global convergence of signs—and the evidence is overwhelming: the final chapter is beginning.





This isn’t just another prophecy update. This is the moment where headlines align with holy writ—where the past shakes hands with the future—and where the sealed things of God begin to open.





If you've ever wondered what the world would look like in the final days before the return of Christ—this show will leave you without doubt.

Watch it now—before the next gate cracks, the next relic is revealed, or the trumpet sounds.





