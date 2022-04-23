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Unbelievable blood clots: video from embalmer Richard Hirschman
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999 views • April 23, 2022
In 60 seconds, you'll see something only found in vaccinated people. This is what happens to some people after getting vaccinated. Is there any wonder we are seeing so many vaccine injuries and death?
This is taken from an artery in a man who died after COVID vaccination. Richard is seeing these clots now in 83% of the 35 cases that he did this month.
I offered to show all my videos to the CDC and FDA, but I seriously doubt they will ever get back to me. They just don't want to have to deal with evidence like this.
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/i-offered-to-share-embalmer-videos?s=r
This is taken from an artery in a man who died after COVID vaccination. Richard is seeing these clots now in 83% of the 35 cases that he did this month.
I offered to show all my videos to the CDC and FDA, but I seriously doubt they will ever get back to me. They just don't want to have to deal with evidence like this.
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/i-offered-to-share-embalmer-videos?s=r
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