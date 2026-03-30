Why Was Jeffrey Epstein Studying the Vagus Nerve? with Sterling Cooley

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Chapters

Timestamps: 0:19- Jeffrey Epstein's Interest in the Vagus Nerve 2:21- The Weaponisation of Venom and the Vagus Nerve 5:00- The Microtubule Work and 5G Antennas 12:20- Vagus Nerve Stimulation Methods 23:26- Exploring Alternative Wellness Solutions and Concerns about Digital Control 30:45- The Impact of Vagus Nerve Stimulation on Chronic Illnesses 34:26- The Epstein Connection to Vagus Nerve Research 41:43- Ultrasound and the Glymphatic System 49:05- The Unpunished Crimes of the Elite 1:00:45- The Epstein Files and AI in Politics 1:05:18- Vagus Nerve Stimulation for Neurodegenerative Conditions 1:10:19- The Challenges of Medical Research and the Genesis of a Holistic Approach 1:20:45- The Perverse World of Medicine and Vagus Nerve Research 1:24:33- Supplements for Vagus Nerve Health 1:29:53- Counterproductive Foods and Supplements 1:35:10- The Importance of Discrimination and Intuitive Eating