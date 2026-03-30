BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Was Jeffrey Epstein Studying the Vagus Nerve? with Sterling Cooley
Wellness Superheroes
Wellness Superheroes
9 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
124 views • 9 days ago

We explore the Epstein Connection to Vagus Nerve Research


https://wellnesssuperheroes.substack.com/p/new-episode-why-was-jeffrey-epstein?utm_source=youtube


Links:

Sterling Cooley - https://x.com/SterlingCooley


FREE VNS Courses ➡️ VagusSkool.com


For Professional Ultrasound Users ➡️ UltraSkool.com


Alzheimer's Ultrasound Research Group ➡️ UltraDAO.to


Wellness Superheroes: https://linktr.ee/wellnesssuperheroes

Keywords
pandemicultrasoundjeffrey epsteinalzheimersvagus nervesterling cooley
Chapters

Timestamps:

0:19- Jeffrey Epstein's Interest in the Vagus Nerve

2:21- The Weaponisation of Venom and the Vagus Nerve

5:00- The Microtubule Work and 5G Antennas

12:20- Vagus Nerve Stimulation Methods

23:26- Exploring Alternative Wellness Solutions and Concerns about Digital Control

30:45- The Impact of Vagus Nerve Stimulation on Chronic Illnesses

34:26- The Epstein Connection to Vagus Nerve Research

41:43- Ultrasound and the Glymphatic System

49:05- The Unpunished Crimes of the Elite

1:00:45- The Epstein Files and AI in Politics

1:05:18- Vagus Nerve Stimulation for Neurodegenerative Conditions

1:10:19- The Challenges of Medical Research and the Genesis of a Holistic Approach

1:20:45- The Perverse World of Medicine and Vagus Nerve Research

1:24:33- Supplements for Vagus Nerve Health

1:29:53- Counterproductive Foods and Supplements

1:35:10- The Importance of Discrimination and Intuitive Eating

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
From scrap to superfood: The unseen nutrition hiding in your kitchen trash

From scrap to superfood: The unseen nutrition hiding in your kitchen trash

Willow Tohi
Space Mirror Proposal Faces Scientific Pushback Over Environmental and Health Concerns

Space Mirror Proposal Faces Scientific Pushback Over Environmental and Health Concerns

Edison Reed
The hidden power of potassium: Why this essential electrolyte is being suppressed

The hidden power of potassium: Why this essential electrolyte is being suppressed

Patrick Lewis
The hydration balancing act: How much water is too much?

The hydration balancing act: How much water is too much?

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Long-term study finds reduced arsenic exposure lowers mortality risk

Long-term study finds reduced arsenic exposure lowers mortality risk

Coco Somers
SPEARMINT TEA: A natural ally against modern ailments

SPEARMINT TEA: A natural ally against modern ailments

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy