Why Was Jeffrey Epstein Studying the Vagus Nerve? with Sterling Cooley

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We explore the Epstein Connection to Vagus Nerve Research
https://wellnesssuperheroes.substack.com/p/new-episode-why-was-jeffrey-epstein?utm_source=youtube
Links:
Sterling Cooley - https://x.com/SterlingCooley
FREE VNS Courses ➡️ VagusSkool.com
For Professional Ultrasound Users ➡️ UltraSkool.com
Alzheimer's Ultrasound Research Group ➡️ UltraDAO.to
Wellness Superheroes: https://linktr.ee/wellnesssuperheroes
Timestamps:
0:19- Jeffrey Epstein's Interest in the Vagus Nerve
2:21- The Weaponisation of Venom and the Vagus Nerve
5:00- The Microtubule Work and 5G Antennas
12:20- Vagus Nerve Stimulation Methods
23:26- Exploring Alternative Wellness Solutions and Concerns about Digital Control
30:45- The Impact of Vagus Nerve Stimulation on Chronic Illnesses
34:26- The Epstein Connection to Vagus Nerve Research
41:43- Ultrasound and the Glymphatic System
49:05- The Unpunished Crimes of the Elite
1:00:45- The Epstein Files and AI in Politics
1:05:18- Vagus Nerve Stimulation for Neurodegenerative Conditions
1:10:19- The Challenges of Medical Research and the Genesis of a Holistic Approach
1:20:45- The Perverse World of Medicine and Vagus Nerve Research
1:24:33- Supplements for Vagus Nerve Health
1:29:53- Counterproductive Foods and Supplements
1:35:10- The Importance of Discrimination and Intuitive Eating