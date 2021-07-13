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SHIDOSHI DICK SEVERANCE -- BO JUTSU - PART 2
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35 views • July 13, 2021
Shidoshi Severance demonstrates more techniques of wielding the elegantly simple, but deadly, six-foot staff against an opponent.
Produced in 2003 by Robert and Kerrie Broe in Brooksville, Florida.
Produced in 2003 by Robert and Kerrie Broe in Brooksville, Florida.
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