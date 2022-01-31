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Trudeau Comes Out Of Hiding*MSNBC Calls Freedom Convoy-Cult*Newsome Breaks His Rules Again*Waking UP
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-cnn-labels-rogans-millions-listeners-less-enlightened-their-few-thousand-viewers
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/dec/17/poll-gop-democratic-voters-agree-they-cant-trust-m/
https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/edelmans-trust-barometer-survey-trust/2022/01/18/id/1052811/
https://www.newsmax.com/us/big-tech-social-media-poll-distrust/2021/12/22/id/1049666/
https://abc7.com/gavin-newsom-eric-garcetti-maskless-magic-johnson-rams-game-photo/11525649/
https://www.sott.net/article/463808-Nancy-Pelosis-son-embroiled-in-SIXTH-FBI-probe-Bribery-investigation-of-San-Francisco-building-permit-official
https://www.rt.com/news/547797-thousands-protest-covid-restrictions/
https://www.rt.com/russia/547855-liberals-slam-war-policy/
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/547642-us-bush-axis-evil/
https://twitter.com/Spinachbrah/status/1487301648309444609?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1487301648309444609%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5030947%2Fpg1
https://guardianlv.com/2014/05/personal-gardening-and-farming-are-becoming-illegal/
https://www.minds.com/CorbettReport/blog/do-not-go-back-to-sleep-this-is-not-the-end-1334727022018039814
https://www.jpost.com/science/article-695101
https://www.rt.com/news/547832-johnson-poll-party-boris/
https://www.foxnews.com/media/gallup-poll-shows-consistent-distrust-in-media
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