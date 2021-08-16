ADE Caused by mRNA Injections Leads to People’s Self-Destruction

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5/21/2021 The ADE caused by mRNA injections enhances the pathogenicity of the virus, which turns the people that are injected into a genetically modified organism and lets your immune system attack your own cells that contain viral proteins. And then you will come across chronic fatigue and be exhausted, your organs will start to fail and finally die. So Prof. Dolores Cahill has said for the last year that people should not get this and that clinical trials in the world should be stopped.