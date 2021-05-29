© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unbelievable: NHS and BBC Call For Banning Magnets Amid MagnetGate Controversy
Follow
0
Share
Report
130 views • May 29, 2021
Unbelievable: NHS and BBC Call For Banning Magnets Amid MagnetGate Controversy Unbelievable: NHS and BBC Call For Banning Magnets Amid MagnetGate Controversy #MagnetChallenge https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Nhspushestobanhighpoweredmagnets-1:4?r=Ek7V4jBtaZY9wgDWoKS5fa4Qfo6GSNnz When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge THE TRUTH is not for comfort - It's for liberation. It's not a medicine - It's a killer. Better to get hurt by THE TRUTH than comforted with a lie. THE TRUTH will set you free, but first it will make you miserable. Links everyone needs to check out https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/ https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/ https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/ My Links: https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/ https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://shanestpierre.wixsite.com/website https://www.subscribestar.com/shane_st_pierre https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia https://justpaste.it/u/shane_st_pierre https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7jDI1ONmcSrpW3xhDu0K3w https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst https://www.facebook.com/Our-Great-Awakening-102324485311941 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/ https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86 https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.