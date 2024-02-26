Get Biblical Understanding #208 - Doctrine and Teaching

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

This is number 208 in our series of “Get Biblical Understanding.” In this session we’re reading many but certainly not all of the biblical verses that have to do with doctrine & teaching.

Biblical doctrines are the teachings found in the Word of God that are the principles or truths taught by Jesus and His apostles. They are instructions in and confirmation of the truths of the gospel. We are exhorted to “adorn the doctrine of God our Savior in all things.”





TITUS 1:9 Holding fast the faithful word as he hath been taught, that he may be able by sound doctrine both to exhort and to convince the gainsayers.





TITUS 2:3-5 The aged women likewise, that they be in behaviour as becometh holiness [reverent], not false accusers, not given to much wine, teachers of good things; That they may teach the young women to be sober, to love their husbands, to love their children, To be discreet, chaste, keepers at home, good, obedient to their own husbands, that the word of God be not blasphemed.





TITUS 2:11-12 For the grace of God that brings salvation has appeared to all men, Teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world;





HEBREWS 5:11-14 Of whom we have many things to say, and hard to be uttered, seeing ye are dull of hearing. For when for the time ye ought to be teachers, ye have need that one teach you again which be the first principles of the oracles of God; and are become such as have need of milk, and not of strong meat. For every one that useth milk is unskilful in the word of righteousness: for he is a babe. But strong meat belongeth to them that are of full age, even those who by reason of use have their senses exercised to discern both good and evil.





HEBREWS 8:10 For this is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel after those days, saith the Lord; I will put my laws into their mind, and write them in their hearts: and I will be to them a God, and they shall be to me a people: And they shall not teach every man his neighbour, and every man his brother, saying, Know the Lord: for all shall know me, from the least to the greatest.





JAMES 3:1-2 My brethren, be not many masters [teachers], knowing that we shall receive the greater condemnation. For in many things we offend all [all stumble]. If any man offend not in word, the same is a perfect man, and able also to bridle the whole body.





2 PETER 3:16 As also in all his epistles, speaking in them of these things; in which are some things hard to be understood, which they that are unlearned and unstable wrest [twist], as they do also the other scriptures, unto their own destruction.





1 JOHN 2:27 But the anointing which ye have received of him abideth in you, and ye need not that any man teach you: but as the same anointing teacheth you of all things, and is truth, and is no lie, and even as it hath taught you, ye shall abide in him.





