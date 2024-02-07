✈️💥🇺🇦 Russian Aerospace Forces hit "New York" in DPR
The 1436th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 132nd Gorlovsk Brigade (1st Army Corps) noticed a "Baba-Yaga" UAV flying towards the base and tracked its landing site, after which the Aerospace Forces struck the object with large-caliber glide bombs.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.