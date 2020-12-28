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Opening Ceremony Of Olympic Games In London 2012 - Covid 19 Predictive Programming
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835 views • December 28, 2020
The 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony was directed by Danny Boyle, who also happened to be the director of the 2002 pandemic horror film "28 Days Later", and the Executive Producer for "28 Weeks Later"
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