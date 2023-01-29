Create New Account
Vatican II An Easy Way to Understand It - Explaining the Faith
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Jan 28, 2023

What do we need to know about Vatican II? Is it good or bad? Are we required to follow it or reject it? What did John Paul II say about it? Hear Fr. Chris Alar explain what we need to keep and what we need to reject.


