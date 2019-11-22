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Two in five indebted Canadians don't ever expect to escape debt
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15 views • November 22, 2019
The spending-to-income ratio is trending negatively as 45 per cent of Canadians said their spending is increasing faster than their income. That's up from 33 per cent who said so in the spring. Just 12 per cent of respondents noted that their income is growing faster than their spending.
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