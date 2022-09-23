He is butt naked and on a rampage in the snow. Probably vaccinated.

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Brings a whole new meaning to Frosty the snow man. You can tell by
looking at him it was cold outside. I don't have any other information,
this was sent to me by one of my warped friends who wants to remain
unnamed lol. The music would not be my choice but in any event I thought
this was pretty funny. I bet the person with the front door unlocked
will be a little better about locking it from now on maybe.
-Jim Crenshaw
Mirrored - Jim Crenshaw