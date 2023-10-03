Create New Account
Professor William Happer IPA lecture – The Crusade Against Carbon Dioxide – September 2023 (mirrored)
Contrarian
Mirrored from YouTube channel Institute of Public Affairs at:-

https://youtu.be/v2nhssPW77I?si=2kMjhEW0wFzKb0ii

28 Sept 2023In September 2023, Princeton University’s Emeritus Cyrus Fogg Brackett Professor of Physics, William Happer, spoke to an audience in Brisbane, Australia about the crusade against carbon dioxide and integrity in climate science.


Professor Happer is one of the world’s leading scientists and climate realists, having made extensive contributions to the debate about climate science. He has played a vital role in ensuring there is integrity in climate science and the community is exposed to information and arguments that many major institutions in our society seek to silence or censor.


The Institute of Public Affairs was proud to host Professor Happer on a tour around Australian where he spoke to audiences in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

To learn more about the IPA’s research visit www.ipa.org.au

Transcript available on YouTube page


climate changeglobal warmingco2terraforminggreta thunbergalarmismfossil fuel

