BILL 'RED SHOES' MAHER 👠 IS THE GRIFT THAT KEEPS ON GRIFTING

Nicole's View 🇺🇲 - @billmaher Bill "cuck" Maher you are nothing but a piss on with your outdated, racist, propaganda disguised as "jokes". No matter what you say, Michael was not only cleared but 100% innocent. Just another out of touch, racist, Boomer that thinks all Black people are guilty even when found NOT GUILTY! FY 🖕





Source: https://twitter.com/BLKLiberation84/status/1781758187621752981





Thumbnail: https://www.thedailybeast.com/im-a-sex-worker-and-a-sex-trafficking-survivor-shame-on-bill-maher-for-mocking-us?ref=author





Bill Maher Calls Out Hollywood Pedophilia And The Gay Agenda In Schools





https://www.zerohedge.com/political/bill-maher-calls-out-hollywood-pedophilia-and-gay-agenda-schools





https://gab.com/Ghostlover/posts/112308926069381836





https://greatawakening.win/p/17rmEjI2sS/-oliver-stone-stuns-bill-maher-s/c/





https://www.reddit.com/r/freeworldnews/comments/cbcvyv/who_wears_red_shoes_made_from_childrens_skin/