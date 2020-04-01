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Part C. Are they going to be left behind when Jesus returns
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7 views • April 01, 2020
This follow-on film to "Getting it Right With God BEFORE Jesus Christ Returns!" clears up 3 misunderstandings relating to prophecy. From exploring the destruction of America, to exposing the prepping lie, to discussing what membership in a new type of End Time suicide cult looks like, this video will get you thinking. Find out what it takes to be a member of the 144000 and to follow the Lamb in these times!
Watch Part 1 here: https://youtu.be/lm_M9darDqY
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Free Green Screen - Wolverine Claw
Easy CG Channel ™
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYILo...
Huge Explosion | Green Screen and Alpha Channel - 1080p | Download Link
Pigment Ajans - Visual Effects
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wamqf...
https://support.google.com/youtube/an...
Best Documentary 2017 Heaven's Gate Cult Documentary - History TV
hoa sophia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jIsoa...
https://support.google.com/youtube/an...
At least 41 killed and dozens injured in Afghanistan suicide bombing
Manuchehr lenziran
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chViq...
https://support.google.com/youtube/an...
Green Screen PUBG (like) Guns
Thanks For Watching
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZmxV...
https://support.google.com/youtube/an...
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Watch Part 1 here: https://youtu.be/lm_M9darDqY
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Free Green Screen - Wolverine Claw
Easy CG Channel ™
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYILo...
Huge Explosion | Green Screen and Alpha Channel - 1080p | Download Link
Pigment Ajans - Visual Effects
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wamqf...
https://support.google.com/youtube/an...
Best Documentary 2017 Heaven's Gate Cult Documentary - History TV
hoa sophia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jIsoa...
https://support.google.com/youtube/an...
At least 41 killed and dozens injured in Afghanistan suicide bombing
Manuchehr lenziran
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chViq...
https://support.google.com/youtube/an...
Green Screen PUBG (like) Guns
Thanks For Watching
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZmxV...
https://support.google.com/youtube/an...
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Keywords
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