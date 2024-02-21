Create New Account
I get alone with Him and He just talks to me
Blessed To Teach
There is a difference between the Remnant and his Body of Christ. To move from the Body of Christ into the Remnant you need to come to Him alone with a renewed mind. #renewedmind #bodyofchrist #remnant #timealonewithgod

https://i.mtr.cool/gtwucyofid

