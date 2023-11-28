"This Truce Must Turn Into a Permanent Ceasefire”: Palestinian Ambassador to United Nations
"The massacres of Palestinian children, women & men cannot resume... you should not allow it to resume. The human conscience cannot bear it. International law prohibits it."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.