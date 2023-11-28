Create New Account
"This Truce Must Turn Into a Permanent Ceasefire” - Palestinian Ambassador to United Nations
Published 19 hours ago

"The massacres of Palestinian children, women & men cannot resume... you should not allow it to resume. The human conscience cannot bear it. International law prohibits it."

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

