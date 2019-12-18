DTR Ep 30: Magna Carta

You aren’t who you think you are. You don’t have the rights you think you have. There is a history to this lunacy, and this episode is about that history. Join us as we trace the evolution of man’s faceplant into tyranny. Learn about man’s first attempt at rediscovering those freedoms under Britain’s Magna Carta, America’s Constitution, and the corporate Strawman that has now enslaved us through mental conditioning and legalese. You are sovereign. You have the right to be free. Let’s work together to deprogram man from those who use deception as their tool to dominate.Join the Deep Thoughts Radio YouTube Channel:All new REMASTERED Season One:Find all the links and formats on our official website:Join us on Facebook:Join us on Twitter:Want early access to videos? Join us on Patreon:Above all, thank you for listening to Deep Thoughts Radio. Help us rebuild society from the bottom up with citizens who can think for themselves.