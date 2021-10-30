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Early Gain-of-Function and bioweapons research in USSR / Russia
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10 views • October 30, 2021
Learn more: https://silview.media/2021/10/30/early-gain-of-function-and-bioweapons-research-in-ussr-and-russia-rare-insider-report/
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Raymond Zilinskas, Monterey Institute of International Studies
Speech at the Herrenhausen Symposium "Dual Use Research on Microbes: Biosafety, Biosecurity, Responsibility", 11.12.2014
Zilinskas has worked for the U.S. Office of Technology Assessment, the U.N. Industrial Development Organization, the University of Maryland Biotechnology Institute, the School of Hygiene and Public Health, and the Johns Hopkins University. In 1994, he twice served as UNSCOM biological inspector in Iraq. Currently he directs the Chemical and Biological Weapons Nonproliferation Program at James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, Monterey Institute of International Studies, California.
Check out our original memes site: https://truth-memes.com
Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/silview
Find me on other platforms: https://silview.media/2020/05/08/silview-links-updated/
Raymond Zilinskas, Monterey Institute of International Studies
Speech at the Herrenhausen Symposium "Dual Use Research on Microbes: Biosafety, Biosecurity, Responsibility", 11.12.2014
Zilinskas has worked for the U.S. Office of Technology Assessment, the U.N. Industrial Development Organization, the University of Maryland Biotechnology Institute, the School of Hygiene and Public Health, and the Johns Hopkins University. In 1994, he twice served as UNSCOM biological inspector in Iraq. Currently he directs the Chemical and Biological Weapons Nonproliferation Program at James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, Monterey Institute of International Studies, California.
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