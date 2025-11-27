The official United States 'Department of Homeland Security' (DHS) account was created in Israel!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to Good vs evil
The
official DHS account was revealed to have been created in Israel. No
wonder that the US is in bed with the evil state of Israel, which is
most definitely not the Israel of the Bible.
Good
vs evil, the producer of this video, saw a screenshot of this and
assumed it was a joke, but apparently it's real and confirmed by
Grok.
You can just imagine that other US departments’ accounts could have well been created in Israel.