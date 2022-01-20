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MAN CLAIMS CURE FOR MYSTERY SKIN ILLNESS (MORGELLONS DISEASE)
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148 views • January 20, 2022
THIS DOCTER CHOSE TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS MYSTERY DISEASE CALLED MORGELLON, BUT OTHER DOCTORS WAS TELLING PATIANTS WHO HAD THE DISEASE THAT IT WAS ALL IN THEIR HEAD OR THEY WERE TOLD THEY ARE CRAZY.
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