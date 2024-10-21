Beirut: Israel destroying the building of the Islamic bank Qard al-Hassan in the Hay Sellum neighborhood in the southern suburbs of Beirut

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The building that housed the office of the Islamic bank Qard al-Hassan in the Hay Sellum neighborhood in the southern suburbs of Beirut was completely destroyed as a result of an Israeli airstrike. The occupation aircrafts bombed a number of branches of the "Al-Qard Al-Hassan” financial institution in the southern suburb of Beirut, and in the city of B’albak. The Thumbnail Image is of a passenger plane on the runway of Beirut International Airport as Israel bombs the capital in the background from tonight. There were strikes next to the airport, earlier tonight.