BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Mind's Eye - Pineal Gland - Dopamine Revolution Podcast
TheDopamineRevolution
TheDopamineRevolution
14 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 1 day ago

Your pineal gland is responsible for your intuition, your production of melatonin so you can sleep well, and your dopamine flows through it to assist this. It's also said that the pineal gland is the "third eye" and the "mind's eye" able to guide your spirit as one of the 7 Chakras "Ajna"

Get the book "The Dopamine Revolution" based on the podcast!

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F38QZXDK?ref_=pe_93986420_774957520

Keywords
stressfrequencypineal glandthird eyedopaminegood habitsminds eyedopamine revolutionsean david cohenboost dopamine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy