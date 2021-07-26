© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOW MUCH GLYPHOSATE IS IN OUR FOOD? IS ORGANIC BETTER? GLYPHOSATE DATABASE
Follow
0
Share
Report
66 views • July 26, 2021
HOW MUCH GLYPHOSATE IS IN OUR FOOD? IS ORGANIC BETTER?
In today's video, I walk you through the Institute for Responsible Technology Database on Glyphosate content in our food supply.
Most people are amazed to find out that Glyphosate is found in many non GMO products, due to its popular use as a dessicant or drying agent on many foods including Organics!
Watch the video for full details and discover how to make better health choices for you and your family.
===========================
Health Freedom Show
Knowledge is Power and Health is Wealth!
=============================
Shop Our CBD and Supplement Store
https://myfitlife.net
Use Code MFL 20
Get 20% OFF your first order.
In today's video, I walk you through the Institute for Responsible Technology Database on Glyphosate content in our food supply.
Most people are amazed to find out that Glyphosate is found in many non GMO products, due to its popular use as a dessicant or drying agent on many foods including Organics!
Watch the video for full details and discover how to make better health choices for you and your family.
===========================
Health Freedom Show
Knowledge is Power and Health is Wealth!
=============================
Shop Our CBD and Supplement Store
https://myfitlife.net
Use Code MFL 20
Get 20% OFF your first order.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.