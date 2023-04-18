Sacsayhuaman, Peru is a pictogram built by Ra. It shows transmission of a message: SACK THE HUMANS

"Sack the Humans" is the message sent from Peru to the Pyramids at Giza. Sent by Ra at the behest of the Anunnaki gods.

The zig-zag walls show the transmission of the message. Built from massive stones so it could not be edited or destroyed, the picture was left for us so when we were ready, we would decipher it and learn our true history.

The humans had been gifted a tool by the gods; the knowledge of the power of the sun. We turned it into a devastating weapon that was used to wipe out any civilization that did not bow down to us, including the ones we call the gods; the Anunnaki.

The war/slaughter is depicted by the Nazca lines. The Anunnaki decided that all of the beings from all of the many civilizations on the planet must join them and "Sack the Humans" before humans could do any more damage. Many civilizations had already been destroyed, wiped out with a weapon that had the power of the sun, melting everything it was aimed at, even setting the air on fire.

The war was fierce and it was global, only ceasing when man was convinced to abandon his efforts or face annihilation by the still-strong Anunnaki.

a picture's worth a......... Polygonal wall or two...

