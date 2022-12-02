Doctors Against Mandates, 30th November 2022. Dr Luke McLindon.

Doctors Against Mandates. Part 3 of 4.





30th November, 2022.





Gold Coast, Qld, Australia.





About us:





We are a group of Queensland (Australia) - based medical doctors who believe that medical ethics, open transparent scientific debate and fully-informed informed consent must guide risk/benefit therapeutic decisions between doctors and patients. This applies to employers and employees and the state and its citizens when it comes to the subject of vaccine mandates.





Doctors have a duty to make the care of patients their first concern and practise medicine safely and effectively. They must be honest, ethical and trustworthy.





Informed consent is a person’s voluntary decision about medical care that is made with knowledge and understanding of the benefits and risks involved.





https://www.doctorsagainstmandates.com/





https://amps.redunion.com.au/





Part 3 of 4 - Dr Luke McLindon. Gynaecologist/Fertility Specialist (MBBS, FRACGP FRANZCOG)





Dr McLindon's presentation should greatly concern anyone considering getting the covid jab, and starting a family, pregnant women both vaxxed and unvaxxed, and anyone interested in the health and well being of society as a whole.





Remember these are facts not 'conspiracy theories'. These numbers are coming straight from the cases of a practicing gynaecologist and fertility specialist.





'Miscarriages went from 20% to 48% after the vax rollout started'





'73.9 of vaxxed pregnant women experienced miscarriage or some kind of complication during their pregnancy compared to 13.3% of unvaxxed women'





'3 out of 4 vaxxed women miscarried'





'Toxicologic oestrogenic effects of PEG (Polyethylene Glycol), an ingredient of Pfizer Comirnaty and Spikevax(moderna) vaccines'





'Dept of health threats to staff to remove maternity if not vaxxed'





Join Roobs Flyers ~





Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/





Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08





Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0





Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs





Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs





Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers





Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers





Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine





Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers





http://roobsflyers.com/





Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.





The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.





All rights reserved.