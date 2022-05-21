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RED ALERT EMERGENCY BROADCAST: Top Scientists Confirm Monkeypox Surge on Global Scale Caused by Experimental Covid Injections – FULL SHOW 5/20/22
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3886 views • May 21, 2022
Prestigious medical journals have DIRECTLY linked the experimental Frankenshots to a massive increase in rare acute meningitis in children and adults! Special guests Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake are arriving in-studio to break BOMBSHELL news globalists don’t want you to hear! Also, attorney Robert Barnes delivers exclusive insight on the stories many have overlooked. Tune in NOW!
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Survival Shield X-2 Nascent Iodine is back at 25% off! Take your cellular function to the next level today!
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