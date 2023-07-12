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The Second Most Important Message for America
High Hopes
High Hopes
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84 views • July 12, 2023

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


July 12, 2023


Today Pastor Stan shares the second most important message for America. The first being to accept Jesus as your Lord and Saviour. This message was given to a Romanian Pastor Dumitru Duduman, and today we’ll learn what he went through to get this message to America, and how Pastor Stan believes the Internal Revolution might even start as soon as this Summer.


00:00 - Dumitru’s Testimony

16:25 - The Electric Chair

22:34 - Kicked out of Romania

23:50 - The Message

26:21 - America will Burn

34:12 - Internal Revolution might start this Summer

37:05 - Donald Trump Video

37:34 - Joseph’s Kitchen

38:48 - EMP Shield


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To Register for the School of the Watchmen, visit

http://www.prophecyclub.com


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club

To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:

http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com

Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club


Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology

to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology


Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com

to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!

OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only


Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/

for "God's Treasure Offer".


Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112


For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church


Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog


Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/


Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/


Become a Ministry Member here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership


Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon


Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/


Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"

Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/


Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/


Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/


Visit our Download Section here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/WxmKWFaffubZ

Keywords
americaprophecydonald trumpromaniaaccept jesusprophecy clubdimitru dudumanelectric chairinternal revolutionstan johnsonamerica will burnsecond most important
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