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Agent Pee-wee Hubbard Goes To The Market For Sweet Dottie
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68 views • August 15, 2022

Agent Pee-wee Hubbard Goes To The Market For Sweet Dottie

Re: (Satire Comedy Series) - Agent 47 Mr. Tea & Strumpets Shows Up & Scares Sweet Dottie


Today on 'Pee-wee's Controlled Opposition Chaos Soap Opera' Find out how Pee-wee's misadventures turn South, when he travels from his second Government hideout and travels to the local market, 20 minutes away from his Sweet Dottie Lady. Let's find out how all hell breaks loose when Sweet Dottie left alone for 15 minutes. FBI Agent 47 aka: "Mr. Tea & Strumpets" shows up and interrogates Sweet Dottie. Making her very unconfutable and scared. How long will it take our hero Agent Pee-wee to peddle his bike back home to save that day and speak of his 'chaotic day'.


This episode first aired August 21, 2018 in Masonic Villages across the globe. Although DELETED 25 times before, let's sit back and enjoy this Masonic 'EPIC' Episode filled with the normal Chaos & Drama titled, "Agent Pee-wee Hubbard Goes To The Market For Sweet Dottie".


Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

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gematriastorytimezachary-k-hubbard
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