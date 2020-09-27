BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

9 27 21 2020 NOT CONCEDED SPECIAL OPS WILL BE CARRIED OUT SAFETY IS KEY PRAY
where we go one we go all
where we go one we go all
231 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
80 views • September 27, 2021
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
noblegoldinvestments.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
 ———————————— ✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ (http://healthwithawk.com/)
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
 *Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/

Music
Florida gators stadium
https://twitter.com/RitaPanahi/status/1441917686263402497?s=20

Georgia on my mind
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRgWBN8yt_E

Liz Harrington on OAN
https://t.me/c/1391253363/41423

NG Nyghtstrom
https://t.me/c/1391253363/41438

God’s Purpose
https://t.me/c/1391253363/41529

Project Veritas
https://t.me/JamesOKeefeIII/1281

They want our guns
https://tinyurl.com/sdkpyzsv

Whistleblower vaccine
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/61473

Met GALA mixing clay with iron
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dsGxJsTnVOY

Teacher stands up
https://t.me/officialcharliewardshow/35753

LTC military avadavat
https://t.me/RealGenFlynn/826

FB losing VAX war
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/3623

How to make HCQ
https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share

Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/

Fight the Mandates site
https://fightthemandates.godaddysites.com/

This nation belongs to you
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/60383

Donations can be sent via the following:

*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5

*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591

*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/

Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

Connect with us in the following ways:

*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow

Backup VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b

*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow

*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow

Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg

★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow

★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine

★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine

★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine

★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
Keywords
weandknow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

Willow Tohi
Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Garrison Vance
Trump Says He May Invoke Insurrection Act Around Midterms, Officials Say

Trump Says He May Invoke Insurrection Act Around Midterms, Officials Say

Douglas Harrington
Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Sterling Ashworth
Victory by November? How a &#8220;defeated&#8221; Iran became Trump&#8217;s midterm bargaining chip

Victory by November? How a “defeated” Iran became Trump’s midterm bargaining chip

Lance D Johnson
Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump&#8217;s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy