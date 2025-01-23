GOD MY FATHER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Monday, January 20, 2025 - A sojourn through the scriptures of Isaiah 63: 16; Isaiah 64: 8-9; Psalm 103: 13; Psalm 68: 5-6; Eph 4: 4-6; John 5: 17; Romans 8: 14-16 and 2 Corinthians 6: 16-18 ....
Look below for ZOOM link to join Bible Study on Monday & Thursday at 6:45pm EST
If you want to support my work. Please use link below:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DrPastorJohn
Zoom Meeting invitation - Z4Z -Monday and Thursday Zealous for Zion Healing - Dr John Truth and Scripture Teaching
Click https://us06web.zoom.us/j/7522902918?pwd=NDc1ZmtWRVp1bzJUUi9qT1pybmM1dz09&omn=83396162675 to start or join a scheduled Zoom meeting