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High Society: Does Legalizing Marijuana Reduce Crime?
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19 views • October 30, 2019
Many today are promoting the legalization of marijuana. One of their salient arguments is that legalization will be a blow against organized crime. Is this really the case? Many in the medical community, as articulated on the Government of Canada website and by the Canadian Medical Association, is that marijuana is a dangerous drug, with a host of serious, lasting and in some cases debilitating side effects.
You've likely heard the argument that legalizing marijuana will reduce crime. The position is put forward that legalizing marijuana would reduce contact of users with the criminal element and hence lesson the likelihood of contact with more serious drugs. While it is obvious that legalizing marijuana would cause a drop in the crime rate (making anything that is currently illegal and making it legal would reduce crime), it does not mean that the remaining illegal drug trade would be significantly harmed.
According to a University of Ottawa study, marijuana is used by at lead 2.3 million Canadians. Nearly a quarter million of these users are between the ages of 12 to 17 years old. Yet, despite easier availability and decreased risk of prosecution, the consumption of even more damaging drugs is increasing.
Research and common sense demonstrate that legalization of marijuana will increase, not decrease, drug crime and the results of drug abuse. Legalizing ways to escape reality only result in a weaker and more violent society, where the only hope seems to be getting high.
Click Here for Part 1. High Society: The Legalization of Marijuana https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1SpSI0aWZY
Additional Resources:
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
The World Ahead: What Will It Be Like?: https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/booklets/the-world-ahead-what-will-it-be-like
NY Times, Robert Dupont: Marijuana Has Proven to be a Gateway Drug:
https://www.nytimes.com/roomfordebate/2016/04/26/is-marijuana-a-gateway-drug/marijuana-has-proven-to-be-a-gateway-drug
Make sure not to miss another video from the Viewpoint team. Subscribe here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWsiCjgGjMxOL_lVFo8wMHg
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected].
You've likely heard the argument that legalizing marijuana will reduce crime. The position is put forward that legalizing marijuana would reduce contact of users with the criminal element and hence lesson the likelihood of contact with more serious drugs. While it is obvious that legalizing marijuana would cause a drop in the crime rate (making anything that is currently illegal and making it legal would reduce crime), it does not mean that the remaining illegal drug trade would be significantly harmed.
According to a University of Ottawa study, marijuana is used by at lead 2.3 million Canadians. Nearly a quarter million of these users are between the ages of 12 to 17 years old. Yet, despite easier availability and decreased risk of prosecution, the consumption of even more damaging drugs is increasing.
Research and common sense demonstrate that legalization of marijuana will increase, not decrease, drug crime and the results of drug abuse. Legalizing ways to escape reality only result in a weaker and more violent society, where the only hope seems to be getting high.
Click Here for Part 1. High Society: The Legalization of Marijuana https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1SpSI0aWZY
Additional Resources:
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
The World Ahead: What Will It Be Like?: https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/booklets/the-world-ahead-what-will-it-be-like
NY Times, Robert Dupont: Marijuana Has Proven to be a Gateway Drug:
https://www.nytimes.com/roomfordebate/2016/04/26/is-marijuana-a-gateway-drug/marijuana-has-proven-to-be-a-gateway-drug
Make sure not to miss another video from the Viewpoint team. Subscribe here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWsiCjgGjMxOL_lVFo8wMHg
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected].
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