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Some Fascinating Freemasonic Insights !
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161 views • February 04, 2021
This clip touches on how political leaders can be controlled opposition, how Freemasons and the ruling class are merely useful idiots to be "liquidated" once they've served their purpose. Also mentioned was that Hitler and Stalin were merely nationalist thugs battling against internationalist thugs. An additional point was that Hitler had been informed of how Germany could issue it's own currency to break free of internationalist bankers. An idea that was, and may still be, a serious challenge to the Globalist agenda.
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