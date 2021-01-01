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NY Times Proven FAKE NEWS- Smears Cenk Uygur of Young Turks; TRUMP was RIGHT
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32 views • January 01, 2021
NY Times Proven to FAKE NEWS- Smears Cenk Uygur of the Young Turks; President Donald Trump is once again proven correct as a left leaning media outlet smears a progressive congressional candidate by framing a story in a way a 2 year old would have objected to.
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