Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CCP has already declared ‘war’ towards America, this time is through balloon, but America is not awaken yet
12 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p27q37l5ec3

2023.02.08 CCP has already declared ‘war’ towards America, this time is through balloon, but America is not awaken yet

中共早已向美“宣战”, 这次是气球，而美国没有醒来。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket