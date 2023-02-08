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https://gettr.com/post/p27q37l5ec3
2023.02.08 CCP has already declared ‘war’ towards America, this time is through balloon, but America is not awaken yet
中共早已向美“宣战”, 这次是气球，而美国没有醒来。